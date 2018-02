Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX SECURES $175 MILLION IN NON-DILUTIVE DEBT FINANCING

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES - TO RECEIVE $100 MILLION IN A FIRST TRANCHE AND UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MILLION MAY BE BORROWED IN A SECOND TRANCHE AT DYNAVAX‘S OPTION​

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CASH POSITION WILL SUPPORT LAUNCH OF HEPLISAV-B FIELD SALES TEAM NEXT WEEK AND PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SD-101 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: