a month ago
July 11, 2017 / 9:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Dynegy agrees to sell three power generating assets for approximately $300 million

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* Dynegy reaches agreement to sell three power generating assets

* Deal for approximately $300 million

* Combined with previous LS Power transaction, approximately $780 million in aggregate sales proceeds will be used primarily for debt reduction​

* Says has also signed a purchase and sales agreement with Starwood Energy Group Global for two assets totaling $119 million

* Dynegy will receive $180 million in cash for ‍Lee Energy Facility ​

* Reached an agreement to sell its Lee Energy Facility to an affiliate of Rockland Capital

* Dynegy has also signed a purchase and sales agreement with Starwood Energy Group Global for two assets totaling $119 million

* To receive $180 million for ‍lee Energy Facility​​ and "avoid incremental capital investment" necessary to convert Lee Energy Facility to dual fuel status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

