BRIEF-Dynex Capital Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.36

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Dynex Capital Inc:

* DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP CORE OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $7.34 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $7.46 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* DYNEX CAPITAL - “BELIEVE THAT MARKETS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE INTERMITTENT PERIODS OF VOLATILITY IN 2018”

* DYNEX CAPITAL - LONGER-TERM, CO‘S VIEW IS THAT RISE IN INTEREST RATES MAY BE LIMITED BY “MACROECONOMIC HEADWINDS”

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $14.1 MILLION VERSUS $13.2 MILLION AT QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30, 2017