Feb 23 (Reuters) - Txt E Solutions Spa:

* E-BUSINESS CONSULTING S.A SELLS 25.62% SHAREHOLDING IN TXT E-SOLUTIONS TO LASERLINE S.P.A

* DEAL AMOUNT IS EUR 35 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO A VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 10.50 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)