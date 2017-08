July 28 (Reuters) - E-kong Group

* Entered into a memorandum of understanding with Great Wall Movie and Television Cultural Enterprise Group ltd

* Pursuant to mou, co (or its wholly-owned unit) proposed to invest in wusu co for co-development of characteristic town project

* Great wall group indirectly holds about 25.46​ percent of co