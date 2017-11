Nov 1 (Reuters) - E-kong Group Ltd

* ‍Yeung Chun Wai Anthony has resigned as chairman of board, chief executive officer​

* ‍‍Li Bing has been appointed as chief executive officer​

* Cheung Ka Heng Frankie will remain as an executive director​

* ‍Zhao Ruiyong appointed as executive director and chairman​