March 1 (Reuters) - EAG Beteiligungs AG:

* VOLUNTARY PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER WITHIN ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ACCEPTED FOR 119,196 EAG SHARES

* AFTER COMPLETION OF OFFER, FRIES FAMILIEN-PRIVATSTIFTUNG WILL HOLD 98.9% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EAG