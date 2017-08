July 19 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Inc

* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces another quarter of record earnings with second quarter 2017 net income up 15% over 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.81

* Eagle Bancorp Inc says total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) for Q2 of 2017 was $76.7 million, or 7% above last year