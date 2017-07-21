FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana reports Q2 EPS $0.27
July 21, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana reports Q2 EPS $0.27

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc

* Eagle Bancorp Montana earns $1.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in second quarter; increases regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per share and renews stock repurchase plan

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $9.5 million

* Eagle Bancorp Montana - board has authorized repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock, representing about 2.6% of outstanding shares

* Eagle Bancorp Montana qtrly revenues (net interest income before provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 8.0% to $9.5 million

* Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc - board of directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 12.5% to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

