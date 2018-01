Jan 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC - ‍HAS TAKEN DELIVERY OF ITS NEWLY ACQUIRED VESSEL, M/V NEW LONDON EAGLE, A 2015-BUILT CROWN-63 ULTRAMAX​

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC - ‍ACQUISITION OF M/V NEW LONDON EAGLE​ HAS BEEN FUNDED BY CASH ON-HAND AND NEW DEBT OF $8.6 MILLION