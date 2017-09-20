FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals licenses Japanese rights for Bendamustine HCl
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 20, 2017 / 11:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals licenses Japanese rights for Bendamustine HCl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals licenses Japanese rights for Bendamustine Hydrochloride ready-to-dilute and rapid infusion injection products to Symbio Pharmaceuticals Limited

* $12.5 million upfront payment plus future potential milestones and royalty payments are part of deal​

* Symbio has estimated that sales of Treakisym are estimated to grow to $90 million in 2018​

* Company will also receive royalties on future net sales of licensed Bendamustine products

* Symbio will target for approval of a product in 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.