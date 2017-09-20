BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals licenses Japanese rights for Bendamustine HCl

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals licenses Japanese rights for Bendamustine Hydrochloride ready-to-dilute and rapid infusion injection products to Symbio Pharmaceuticals Limited

* $12.5 million upfront payment plus future potential milestones and royalty payments are part of deal​

* Symbio has estimated that sales of Treakisym are estimated to grow to $90 million in 2018​

* Company will also receive royalties on future net sales of licensed Bendamustine products

* Symbio will target for approval of a product in 2020​