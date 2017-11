Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Eagle Point Credit - ‍NAV as of September 30, 2017 was $307.9 million, or $16.67 per common share, a reduction of $0.86 per common share from June 30, 2017​

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP net income (inclusive of unrealized mark-to-market losses) of $0.12 per weighted average common share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: