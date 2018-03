March 5 (Reuters) - Earnest Investments Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN LOSS FOR ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍GAIN FROM NET CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS OF APPROXIMATELY HK$3.0 MILLION​