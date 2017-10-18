FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 9:40 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Earthstone Energy estimates Q3 production of about 9,671 boepd ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Earthstone Energy Inc

* Earthstone Energy Inc - ‍estimates that production for Q3 of 2017 was approximately 9,671 boepd (63% oil, 82% liquids)​

* Earthstone Energy Inc - ‍production during Q3 was impacted by offset completion activity and storm-related downtime​

* Earthstone Energy Inc - ‍revising its estimated 2017 capital expenditures downward from approximately $115 million to approximately $85 million​

* Earthstone Energy Inc - ‍maintaining its 2017 average daily production estimate of 7,800 - 8,200 boepd​

* Earthstone Energy Inc - reducing its 2017 estimated exit rate by 500 boepd to account for completed and potential divestitures of non-core assets​ Source text : (bit.ly/2x4MNex) Further company coverage:

