FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-East Africa Metals enters binding MOU for project financing
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 2, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-East Africa Metals enters binding MOU for project financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - East Africa Metals Inc

* East Africa Metals enters binding MOU for project financing

* LW has also agreed to provide an unsecured loan to company in amount of C$2 mln

* Announces signing of MOU with luck winner investment limited

* Agreement provides for project development financing of up to US$250 million and private placement of 52.1 million units at price of $0.26/ unit

* MOU with LW contemplates that a joint venture company (“JVCo”) will be formed, with 70% owned by LW and 30% owned by East Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.