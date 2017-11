Nov 10 (Reuters) - East Africa Metals Inc:

* East Africa Metals-‍under co’s MOU with Lucky Winner Investment, Lucky Winner committed to buy on private placement basis 52.1 million units at $0.26/unit

* East Africa Metals - ‍proceeds will be used to continue exploration programs on company’s projects in Ethiopia​

* East Africa Metals Inc - ‍aggregate gross proceeds of the purchase is about C$13.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: