Jan 25 (Reuters) - East African Breweries Ltd:

* NET REVENUE FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO DEC 31 AT 36.80 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 35.16 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO DEC 31 AT 7.28 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 8.03 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO‍​

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RECOMMENDED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF KSHS. 2.00 PER SHARE IN LINE WITH SIMILAR PERIOD LAST YEAR