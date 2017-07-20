FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports its financial results for the Q2 2017
July 20, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-East West Bancorp reports its financial results for the Q2 2017

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc

* East West Bancorp reports net income for second quarter 2017 of $118.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share $0.81

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* East West Bancorp Inc says net interest income totaled $290.1 million for Q2 of 2017, an increase of $18.0 million or 7 percent linked quarter

* East West Bancorp Inc says in Q2 of 2017, total loans grew $732 million or 11 percent annualized

* Sees 2017 net interest margin between 3.35 percent and 3.45 percent. This is unchanged from its previous outlook

* Sees 2017 provision for credit losses in range of $40 million to $50 million, unchanged from its previous outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

