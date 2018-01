BRIEF-East West Bancorp Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.58

Jan 25 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc:

* EAST WEST BANCORP REPORTS RECORD NET INCOME FOR FULL YEAR 2017 OF $505.6 MILLION AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $3.47, BOTH UP BY 17% FROM THE PRIOR YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* SEES FY 2018 NET INTEREST MARGIN (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ASC 310-30 DISCOUNT ACCRETION) BETWEEN 3.65% AND 3.75%

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $319.7 MILLION VERSUS $272.7 MILLION