July 25 (Reuters) - Eastgroup Properties Inc

* Eastgroup Properties announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 FFO per share $1.05

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $4.23

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2017 FFO per share view $4.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eastgroup Properties Inc qtrly same property net operating income (PNOI) growth of 2.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: