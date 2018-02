Feb 16 (Reuters) - EASTNINE AB :

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE TO AGM AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF SEK 2.10 PER SHARE, WITH SEMI-ANNUAL PAYMENTS

* Q4 NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) PER SHARE WAS SEK 103.9, OR EUR 10.57