Oct 10 (Reuters) - EASYHOTEL PLC:

* FY ‍TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 39% TO £29.7M​

* FY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE FOR OWNED HOTELS INCREASED BY 13.7% AND FOR FRANCHISED HOTELS BY 8.6%​