BRIEF-easyhotel Says To Buy Property In Milton Keynes For New Hotel

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Easyhotel Plc:

* ‍HAS CONDITIONALLY ACQUIRED A 125-YEAR LEASEHOLD OF PART OF NORFOLK HOUSE ON SILBURY BOULEVARD, A CENTRAL SITE IN MILTON KEYNES​

* ‍DEVELOPMENT HAS ALREADY RECEIVED PLANNING PERMISSION AND ACQUISITION WILL BE COMPLETED SUBJECT TO PLANNING BEING FINALISED AT END OF JUDICIAL REVIEW PERIOD​

* EASYHOTEL - INTENDS TO CONVERT ITS PART OF BUILDING INTO A 124-BEDROOM HOTEL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO OPEN BY MID-2019 AT A TOTAL COST OF ABOUT £8.7 MILLION​