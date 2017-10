Oct 13 (Reuters) - EasyJet Plc:

* UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH AIR BERLIN

* CONFIRMS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUING WITH OVERSEERS OF AIR BERLIN‘S INSOLVENCY REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF PART OF AIR BERLIN‘S OPERATIONS

* ‍IF AGREEMENT IS REACHED TRANSACTION WOULD RESULT IN EASYJET OPERATING UP TO 25 A320 AIRCRAFT AT BERLIN TEGEL AIRPORT​