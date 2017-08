July 17 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* Easyjet plc announces that Carolyn McCall has advised board of her intention to leave easyjet in order to become ceo of ITV Plc

* CEO is expected to leave easyjet around end of year.

* Carolyn will continue with her existing responsibilities before she leaves at the end of the year

* Search for her successor has already commenced