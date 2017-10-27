FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-easyjet to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport for 40 mln euros ‍​
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 10:45 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-easyjet to buy part of Air Berlin's operations at Berlin Tegel airport for 40 mln euros ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Easyjet Plc:

* Easyjet says signed an agreement with air berlin to acquire part of its operations at berlin tegel airport for purchase consideration of 40 million euros ‍​

* Easyjet says acquisition will result in easyjet entering into leases for up to 25 a320 aircraft, offering employment to air berlin flying crews

* Says will make announcements on the new routes and services to be flown to and from tegel in due course‍​

* Will operate a reduced timetable at tegel during the winter season but plans to operate a full schedule from summer season 2018

* Easyjet says launched recruitment campaign to attract around 1000 of air berlin’s pilots and cabin crew who will be recruited over coming months Source Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.