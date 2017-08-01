BRIEF-Eaton Corp reports Q2 reults

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation Plc

* Eaton reports second quarter net income and operating earnings per share of $1.15, up 7 percent over second quarter of 2016 and at high end of guidance range

* Eaton Corporation Plc says net income and operating earnings per share were $1.15 for Q2 of 2017

* Eaton Corporation Plc says sales in Q2 of 2017 were $5.1 billion, up 1 percent over same period in 2016

* Eaton Corporation Plc says now expect net income and operating earnings per share to be between $4.50 and $4.70 for FY 2017

* Eaton Corporation Plc says anticipate net income and operating earnings per share for Q3 of 2017 to be between $1.20 and $1.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $5.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S