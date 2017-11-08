FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ebix Inc Q3 revenue $92.8 mln
#Regulatory News
November 8, 2017 / 2:50 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Ebix Inc Q3 revenue $92.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc

* Ebix Q3 revenues rose 24% to a record $92.8m, operating income rose 15% to $27.9m and diluted EPS rose 4% to $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share $0.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2017 revenue rose 24% to $92.8 million compared to $74.6 million in Q3 2016​

* Expect Q4 top line to be substantially better than Q3 as it will include revenues from a few additional acquisitions expected to close in Q4​

* On bottom line, co expects operating margins to improve by a few points beyond 30% over next 6 months​

* Says “our aspirational goal for Ebix is to reach a quarterly revenue run rate above $100 million by Q1 2018 with operating margins at or above 30%”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
