BRIEF-Ebix Increases Credit Facility To $650 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc:

* TO FUND ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, EBIX INCREASES CREDIT FACILITY TO $650 MILLION WITH THE ABILITY TO UPSIZE TO $800 MILLION VIA AN ACCORDION OPTION

* EBIX INC - ‍ANNOUNCED EXPANSION OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY FROM $450 MILLION TO $650 MILLION​

* EBIX INC - NEW CREDIT FACILITY HAS A 5-YEAR TERM LOAN FOR $250 MILLION

* EBIX INC - NEW CREDIT FACILITY ALSO ALLOWS FOR UP TO $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL FACILITIES

* EBIX INC - NEW CREDIT FACILITY ALSO HAS A 5-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR $400 MILLION

* EBIX INC - NOW HAS ACCESS TO TOTAL FUNDS OF APPROXIMATELY $331 MILLION