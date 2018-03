Feb 28 (Reuters) - EBRO FOODS SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 220.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 169.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES 2.51 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.46 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 359.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 344.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NET DEBT 517.2 MILLION EUROS AT END-DEC. VERSUS 443.2 MILLION EUROS AT END-DEC. 2016