FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Rohingya Crisis
Desperate for news, refugees tune in to 'WhatsApp radio'
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
Autos
Fuel-cell car push 'dumb'? Toyota makes a case for the Mirai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Echo Global Logistics Inc:

* Echo Global Logistics reports record third quarter revenue; up 11pct year over year

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $460 million to $500 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.855 billion to $1.895 billion

* Q3 revenue $509.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $473.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $437.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.