June 29 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties N.V.

* Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2017

* Net profit for period ended 31 March 2017 amounted to eur23.946 million and distributable income amounted to eur16.032 million

* Rental income and recoveries 31.24 million euros for period ended March 31