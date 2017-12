BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties Says Director Detained At Order Of Prosecutor's Office In Katowice​

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv:

* ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - ‍RECEIVED INFORMATION ABOUT DETENTION OF PRZEMYSLAW KRYCH, NON- EXEC DIRECTOR, AT ORDER OF REGIONAL PROSECUTOR‘S OFFICE IN KATOWICE​

* ECHO POLSKA - COMPANY DOES NOT KNOW CONTENT OF CHARGES ALLEGED AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW KRYCH AS IT IS A MATTER BEING HEARD BEHIND CLOSED DOORS

* ECHO POLSKA - IF IT IS ESTABLISHED THAT THESE CHARGES RELATE TO ACTIVITIES INVOLVING CO‘S BUSINESS, CO WILL CONDUCT AN INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: