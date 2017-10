Oct 4 (Reuters) - Echo Polska Properties Nv

* DISPOSAL OF A PORTFOLIO OF OFFICE PROPERTIES TRYTON BUSINESS HOUSE IN GDANSK, A4 BUSINESS PARK IN KATOWICE AND WEST GATE IN WROCLAW​

* ‍AGREED ESTIMATED TRANSACTION PRICE FOR SHARES IN COMPANIES CONTROLLING OFFICE PORTFOLIO SHALL AMOUNT TO EUR 160 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY INTENDS UTILISING SALE PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL TO FINANCE FURTHER RETAIL ACQUISITIONS​