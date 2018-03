Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eclipse Resources Corp:

* ECLIPSE RESOURCES CORP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND AN INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 REVENUE $104.1 MILLION VERSUS $83.9 MILLION

* QTRLY AVERAGE NET DAILY PRODUCTION WAS 311.7 MMCFE PER DAY

* SEES Q1 2018 PRODUCTION 304 MMCFE/D TO 311 MMCFE/D

* SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 335 MMCFE/D TO 355 MMCFE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: