Nov 8 (Reuters) - Eclipx Group Ltd

* ‍Dividend per share 15.25 cents payable on 19 January 2018​

* ‍Fy statutory net profit after tax & amortisation of $54.2 million, up 18%​

* ‍Expects to deliver growth in NPATA of 27 percent to 30 percent in FY18, and 10 percent to 12 percent EPS growth in FY18​

* Fy revenue from continuing operations $604.5 million, up 19.7 percent