March 5 (Reuters) - Ecn Capital Corp:

* ECN CAPITAL ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF C$115 MILLION SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID

* ECN CAPITAL CORP - ANTICIPATES THAT OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. (TORONTO TIME) ON APRIL 10, 2018, UNLESS WITHDRAWN OR EXTENDED