Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ecn Capital Corp:

* ECN CAPITAL ENTERS INTO AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

* ECN CAPITAL - UNDER BID, WHICH COMMENCED ON JULY 5, CO IS AUTHORIZED TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO ABOUT 37 MILLION COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)