a month ago
BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions sees Q2 2017 revenue of $8.4 million to $9.6 million
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Indian security forces in Kashmir
June 26, 2017 / 10:08 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions sees Q2 2017 revenue of $8.4 million to $9.6 million

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc:

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions provides operational update

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $8.4 million to $9.6 million

* Expects its revenue in Q2 of 2017 to be within a range from $8.4 million to $9.6 million

* Believes that revenues for June, the first full month with activity in Oklahoma & Argentina, should exceed $4 million

* Well stimulation crew in Argentina is expected to execute over 55 well stimulation stages during Q2 2017, versus 17 stages in Q1 2017

* Company's well stimulation crew in Oklahoma is expected to execute more than 90 well stimulation stages in Q2 of 2017

* Company believes that revenues in Q3 of 2017 will increase over Q2

* Says company believes that revenues in Q3 of 2017 will increase over Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

