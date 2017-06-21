FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Eco-stim Energy Solutions Inc-

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated

* No termination penalty or fee was incurred in connection with termination of notes agreement - sec filing

* Co's conversion of the notes into common stock on june 20 reduced co's debt by approximately $41.4 million

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions-fir tree beneficially owns about 70.84% of co's outstanding shares of common stock that were issued, outstanding on may 15, 2017

* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc - upon issuance of 29.5 million shares of common stock to fir tree on june 20, 2017, a change of control of co occurred Source text: (bit.ly/2sWnVXS) Further company coverage:

