Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eco World Development Group Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 33.7 MILLION RGT VERSUS 29.4 MILLION RGT ‍​

* QTRLY REVENUE 899 MILLION RGT VERSUS 741 MILLION RGT ‍​

* OUTSIDE MALAYSIA, CO SETS SALES TARGET OF 2 BILLION RGT (EXCLUDING SALES FROM ITS NEW JV WITH BE LIVING)‍​

* GROUP HAS SET SALES TARGET OF 3.5 BILLION RGT TO BE ACHIEVED BY MALAYSIAN PROJECTS‍​

* BY FY2019 GROUP IS TARGETING TO BE IN POSITION TO START PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS