Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ecobalt Solutions Inc:

* ECOBALT ANNOUNCES C$26 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* ECOBALT SOLUTIONS - ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS, WHO AGREED TO PURCHASE, ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 20 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$1.30 PER UNIT

* ECOBALT SOLUTIONS - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF IDAHO COBALT PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS