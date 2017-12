Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* ECOLAB INC - ‍ON NOV 28, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED $2 BILLION UNSECURED 5-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOV 2022​

* ECOLAB SAYS 5-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AMENDED TO ADDRESS FUTURE ELIMINATION OF LIBOR, EXTEND MATURITY FROM DEC 2019 TO NOV 2022 - SEC FILING