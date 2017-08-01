BRIEF-Ecolab reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc

* Ecolab second quarter reported diluted EPS $1.01; adjusted diluted EPS $1.13, +5%; maintains full year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS forecast of $4.70 to $4.90

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.44

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.70 to $4.90

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.13

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab Inc - expect second half of year to show better earnings growth comparisons than first half

* Ecolab Inc - expect Q3 special charges related to restructuring and acquisition and integration charges to be approximately $0.02 per share

* Ecolab Inc - future special gains and charges or discrete tax items, are expected to be a net charge of $0.08 for full year

* Ecolab Inc - at current rates of exchange, we expect foreign currency to have a neutral impact on diluted earnings per share in q3

* Ecolab - expect full year special charges related to restructuring, acquisition,integration, other charges to be a net charge of about $0.22 per share

* Ecolab Inc qtrly revenue $3,462.7 million versus $3,317.2 million

* Ecolab Inc qtrly revenue $3,462.7 million versus $3,317.2 million

* Q2 revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S