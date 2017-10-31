FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ecolab reports Q3 earnings per share $1.34
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-Ecolab reports Q3 earnings per share $1.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc

* Ecolab third quarter reported diluted eps $1.34; adjusted diluted EPS $1.37, +7%; includes $0.04 hurricane impact; full year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS forecast revised to $4.65 to $4.75

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.37

* Q3 earnings per share $1.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab Inc - ‍hurricane impacts are estimated to have been a negative $0.04 per share in quarter​

* Ecolab Inc - qtrly net sales based on reported public currency rates $‍3,563.3​ million versus $3,386.1 million

* Ecolab Inc - ‍expect impact of hurricanes on Q4 sales and costs will be approximately $0.04 per share​

* Ecolab Inc - ‍2017 adjusted diluted EPS forecast revised to $4.65 to $4.75​

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab Inc - ‍expect net Q4 special charges to be minimal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.