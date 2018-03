March 7 (Reuters) - Ecolab Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

* ECOLAB INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ECOLAB - SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

* ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI'S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS