BRIEF-Econocom FY Recurring Operating Income Up At 150.2 Million Euros

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ECONOCOM GROUP SE:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​2.98 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.54 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME EUR ‍​90.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​150.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 136.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS IN 2018 AN ORGANIC GROWTH ABOVE THAT OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CONSULTING MARKET

* EXPECTS IN 2018 A GROWING RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

* TO PROPOSE A SHARE PREMIUM OF EUR 0.12 PER SHARE

* ESTIMATED IFRS15 IMPACT AT END 2017; DECLINE IN REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF EUR 330 MILLION

* ESTIMATED IFRS15 IMPACT AT END 2017; NO CHANGE IN THE AMOUNT OF NET RESULT OR EARNING PER SHARE

* CONFIRMS 2022 GUIDANCE

* ESTIMATED IFRS15 IMPACT AT END 2017; OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL INCREASE TO 5.8 PERCENT FROM 5.2 PERCENT