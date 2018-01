Jan 24 (Reuters) - Econocom Group Se:

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.98 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.54 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS REVENUE OF EUR 4 BILLION BY 2022

* AIMS ALMOST TWOFOLD INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT TO REACH EUR 300 MILLION BY 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2BqjLYh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)