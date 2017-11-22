FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecopetrol SA will invest between $3.5 bln to $4 bln in 2018​
November 22, 2017 / 11:04 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ecopetrol SA will invest between $3.5 bln to $4 bln in 2018​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ecopetrol SA

* Ecopetrol SA - ‍Ecopetrol will invest between usd 3.5 to usd 4 billion in 2018​

* Ecopetrol SA - ‍in 2018 company expects that it will have a positive net income at Brent prices up to USD 35 per barrel​

* Ecopetrol - ‍ecopetrol Business Group’s production will grow in 2018, estimated to produce between 715,000 & 725,000 barrels of petroleum-equivalent/day​

* Ecopetrol SA sees its ‍two refineries processing between 350,000 and 375,000 barrels of petroleum-equivalent per day​ in 2018

* Ecopetrol SA -96% planned investment in 2018 to be executed in colombia, remainder allocated to Ecopetrol Group’s projects in U.S.,Mexico,Brazil,Peru​

* Ecopetrol SA - 2018 ‍investment plan will be financed with internal cash generation, & currently does not anticipate having to access financing sources​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

