BRIEF-Ecsponent says HY HEPS increased by 72.2 pct to 1.7 cents

Nov 28 (Reuters) - ECSPONENT LTD:

* COMPANY CHANGED ITS FINANCIAL YEAR-END DURING 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR, CHANGING REPORTING DATE FROM 31 DECEMBER TO 31 MARCH​

* ‍CHANGE IN FY RESULTED IN 31 MARCH 2017 FINANCIAL PERIOD BEING EXTENDED TO A 15-MONTH PERIOD, COMMENCING ON 1 JANUARY 2016​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 72.2% TO 1.7 CENTS PER SHARE COMPARED TO 0.99 CENTS PER SHARE IN PRIOR PERIOD​

* HY TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED BY 88.2% TO R1 462.6 MILLION COMPARED TO R777.1 MILLION IN PRIOR PERIOD​

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED BY 41.9% TO R154.6 MILLION COMPARED TO R109 MILLION IN PRIOR PERIOD​

* ‍NO ORDINARY DIVIDENDS HAVE BEEN DECLARED OR PROPOSED FOR YEAR​